As the elected officers of the South Carolina Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, we are writing to express our concerns for children as the pandemic continues. Representing more than 750 pediatricians statewide, we stand united with our AAP colleagues (more than 67,000) nationally to speak out on behalf of the health, safety and well-being of the children and families under our care and advocacy umbrella. We take our oath of service seriously and will always "educate, advocate and agitate" for children.