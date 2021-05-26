Cloud City Chronicles

Attorney J. W. Clarke, in Memorial Address, Urges Necessity for Preparation as Great Lesson of. Honors Her Soldier Dead, American Legion Lifting Burden From G. A. R. “We come here to pay tribute to American soldiers, to show that our comrades are not forgotten, to show that the fires of patriotism still burn in the American breast, to show that if wars must be fought, a grateful people will pay their respects to the country’s defenders.” With this sentence Attorney Joseph W. Clarke, Memorial Day speaker, opened his very excellent address at Evergreen Cemetery yesterday forenoon. The burden of Mr. Clarke’s speech was an argument for more thoro preparedness for future wars, as a lesson to be learned from the sacrifice of those who laid down their lives in past conflicts.