Glenwood Springs, CO

NOTICE OF PROPOSED SCHOOL BUDGET

leadvilleherald
 15 days ago

Colorado Mountain College, a local college district,. and has been filed online at https://coloradomtn. where it will be available for public inspection. in Glenwood Springs, CO on June 22, 2021. Time for discussion of the budget will be approximately. 1:00 p.m. Any person paying school. taxes in said District may...

www.leadvilleherald.com
Local
Colorado Education
Glenwood Springs, CO
Education
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
#Public Notice#Fiscal Year#School Year#District#Board Of Trustees
Colleges
Education
Glenwood Springs, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

Custodial Supervisor at City of Glenwood Springs in GLENWOOD SPRINGS

HIRING RANGE: $41,921 - $54,513 Annually (DOQ) 1. Recruits, hires, trains, evaluates, and initiates discipline of part-time and full-time custodial staff. 2. Develops work schedules and coordinates workloads for custodians for the purpose of ensuring efficient services and coverage at all facilities. 3. Performs building inspections to ensure the quality...
Colorado Statebondbuyer.com

Colorado deals for transportation as it looks for long-term funding plan

As Colorado lawmakers seek a long-term source of transportation funding, the Centennial State is issuing $500 million of certificates of participation for rural highway projects. This week's deal, scheduled to price Wednesday, is part of $2 billion authorized by the 2017 legislature under Senate Bill 17-267 for projects through fiscal...
Pitkin County, COAspen Daily News

Top-notch choice

Recognition to Matt Langhorst for his wisdom and foresight in the hiring of Liz Mauro to be the city of Glenwood Springs Landfill manager. Liz Mauro was previously the project and compliance manager of compost operations, and supervisor at Pitkin County Landfill. Liz oversaw storm-water compliance, biosolids reporting, compost facility management, compliance for landfill leachate, hazardous waste collection, construction waste management and noxious weed compliance, enforcement and education. Liz has been a lab technician for five years, wastewater treatment operator for seven years and land manager for two years in Pitkin County. I am positive Pitkin County is sad to see her go. She left them in good hands and good condition. Glenwood Springs Landfill is in gratitude of her expertise. I think Matt Langhorst understands how valuable her experience and knowledge are in the very real movement of climate change.
Glenwood Springs, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

Wussow column: Recognize the hard and invaluable work of Glenwood Springs’ law enforcement community

Timing in life is so often serendipitous. Case in point: I spent last Saturday night in a police cruiser as part of Glenwood Springs City Council training, since then I’ve been singing the praise of the Glenwood Springs Police Department and then coincidentally, saw that National Peace Officers Memorial Day is Saturday, May 15. It seemed appropriate to share with the community my experience while simultaneously encouraging some well-deserved recognition for our local police department.
Glenwood Springs, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

Point/Counterpoint: Help us best serve you by participating in survey

Steve Davis, Shelley Kaup, Jonathan Godes, Charlie Wilman, Paula Stepp and Ingrid Wussow. Communication and feedback is vital for progress for local government and its citizens. In the last several years the Glenwood Springs City Council has made concerted efforts to inform citizens about projects, events, and policies by increasing public outreach.
Glenwood Springs, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

Friday letter: Hershey fights for us

I can’t believe that the City Council (sans Hershey) wants to waste thousands of dollars on a survey. But I do believe that Tony is right (as usual). It’s not rocket science regarding what the citizens of Glenwood want — and Tony’s letter in the Wednesday paper was spot on. In addition, I never answer a phone call from a number that I don’t recognize. Having a “phone survey” is ridiculous.
Garfield County, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

Solar power projects flaring up all over Garfield County

Solar energy production is taking off with relative light speed across empty fields and on rooftops in Garfield County. Denver-based Pivot Energy this week announced that one of its newest “community scale” solar farms, located just southeast of Silt, will be ready to come on line next month. The 20-acre,...
Glenwood Springs, COAlamosa Valley Courier

2021 Colorado Byways Awards presented at Byways’ Symposium

The Colorado Scenic and Historic Byways Commission presented three awards on Thursday evening, May 6, 2021, at the Colorado Byways Symposium 2021, Glenwood Vaudeville Theater, Glenwood Springs, Colorado to recognize outstanding contributions. “What an exciting time for our Scenic and Historic Byway communities!” Nathan Boyless, chair of the governor-appointed Colorado...