Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, CA

Meet Cowzer, Koba and Gabriel, this week’s Pets of the Week in the San Gabriel Valley/Whittier

By Anissa Rivera
Pasadena Star-News
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Cowzer, Koba and Gabriel, this week’s Pets of the Week. It’s “kitten season” at Lifeline for Pets and the no-kill animal rescue group in Pasadena has several cuties hoping to find their fur-ever home. One of these sweethearts is Cowzer and he’s totally adorable. He’s a black and white, short hair cutie who will be delivery-ready in June after he gets his vaccines and neuter procedure. Watch Cowzer get some love on a video on the Babies page of lifelineforpets.org. See the Adoption Procedures page to apply. Several kittens are waiting for rescue. On a happy note, Cody and Reggie, our brother pair, have a pending adoption. Thank you!

www.pasadenastarnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Pasadena, CA
Lifestyle
Pasadena, CA
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifelineforpets Org#Vca Animal Hospitals#Pasadena Star News#Whittier Daily News#Azusa Herald#Glendora Press#Highlander
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In-person marches, music and reflection as Americans mark Juneteenth

ATLANTA/CHICAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - On Saturday, the United States marks Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday signed a bill making Juneteenth the eleventh federally recognized holiday,...
Portland, ORPosted by
CBS News

Dozens of Portland police officers resign from crowd control unit after officer indicted for allegedly assaulting protestor

Approximately 50 police officers working for Portland's rapid response unit resigned this week, a day after a team member was indicted for allegedly assaulting a protester last year. Participation in the unit was voluntary, and the officers will continue working for the police department in their regular assignments, according to...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Apple Daily editor, CEO denied bail in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Two executives of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national security law, were denied bail on Saturday in a case that has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedoms in the financial hub. Editor-in-chief Ryan Law 47 and chief...