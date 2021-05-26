County manager? Yes!

The dialogue around the Board of County Commissioners’ decision to hire a county manager is heating up. On April 30, a group of citizens met at the Lake County Courthouse to discuss their grievances with the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), county manager position included. On Monday, a few of the same constituents spoke in opposition to the county manager posting during the public comment section of a BOCC meeting. And on Thursday, the BOCC will host a town hall to answer questions about the job — a meeting that is bound to get contentious.