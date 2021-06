KEARNEY — Kearney girls soccer finished off a season sweep of rival Smithville with a 1-0 win Friday, May 7 at Kearney High School. With about 10 minutes left in the first half, Caysi Brown found an opening to pass the ball to Faith Mick, who capitalized to score on goal. It would end up being the only goal for either team through two full games and two overtimes from the teams’ first meeting on April 13 when Kearney won via penalty kicks.