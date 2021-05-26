Western authors will visit Lake County

The combined efforts of several Arkansas Valley groups will result in a visit by celebrated western author Chris Enss to Colorado’s mountain communities June 11-12. Enss is a New York Times best-selling author who has been writing about women of the Old West for more than 20 years. She has penned more than 40 published books on the subject. Her work has been honored with five Will Rogers Medallion Awards, an Elmer Kelton Book Award, an Oklahoma Center for the Book Award, and finalist recognition for the Western Writers of America Spur.