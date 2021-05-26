School News

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville and Friends of Lake Shelbyville is hosting a free fishing tournament for children 12 and under on Saturday, June 5 at Opossum Pond. The pond is located near the entrance to the Opossum Creek Recreation Area. Participants must pre-register by calling (217) 774-3951 ext. 2, or email lakeshelbyville@usace.army.mil. Information needed: name of participant, age of participant on event day, name of parent/guardian, and phone number for parent/guardian. Registration check in begins at 8:30 a.m. for the age 6 and under category, and participants will fish from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Registration check in begins at 9:30 a.m. for the age 7-9 and 10-12 category, and participants will fish from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for biggest fish, smallest fish, and most fish in each age division. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.