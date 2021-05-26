School News

newsbreak-logo
Effingham Daily News
 3 days ago

The following Stewardson-Strasburg students were awarded scholarships. Matthew Martin Debolt Memorial Band Award and Scholarship — Kiefer Reel. Jacob Agin of Shelbyville is one of more than 700 students who received a diploma at Harding University's Spring commencement ceremonies May 7-8. Agin received a Bachelor of Arts in political science.

