Three eighth grade students at Lake County High School are petitioning the City of Leadville to implement a plastic bag fee at local stores like Safeway and Family Dollar. Amara Olsen, Tal Sheleg and Indigo Olsen presented their plan to City Council at its April 6 meeting, proposing a 10 to 25-cent fee on carryout plastic bags. The revenue from the tax, they said, would contribute to recycling programs in Lake County, and whatever is left would go back to businesses that have adopted the tax.