Knott’s Berry Farm Belatedly Celebrates 100 Years With New Ride and Food

One thing I really love to do at Knott’s Berry Farm is eat! Theme park food can sometimes be, well, meh! But Knott’s Berry Farm actually has some pretty good food, especially if you know where to go. One of the best things at Knott’s is their amazingly delicious funnel cake! Knott’s knows how to do the funnel cake so well and just thinking about the boysenberry has me salivating! Other food items around the park offer up some amazing menu items and it’s hard to try them all in one day.