Knott’s Berry Farm Belatedly Celebrates 100 Years With New Ride and Food
America’s oldest theme park actually turned 100 years old last year, but with every theme park forcibly closed, the planned big birthday party couldn’t happen as intended. This week, however, it reopened to the public with a belated 100th birthday bash, 101 years after its actual founding. My wife Julia and I attended the preview night, and are here to speak about the sumer food offerings, as well as the new anniversary ride that essentially reskins an existing ride to be more of a tribute to a much older one. (Most photos taken by Julia Thompson. Photos of Julia taken by me, unless otherwise noted.)www.freaksugar.com