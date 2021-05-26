Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Knott’s Berry Farm Belatedly Celebrates 100 Years With New Ride and Food

By Luke Y. Thompson
freaksugar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s oldest theme park actually turned 100 years old last year, but with every theme park forcibly closed, the planned big birthday party couldn’t happen as intended. This week, however, it reopened to the public with a belated 100th birthday bash, 101 years after its actual founding. My wife Julia and I attended the preview night, and are here to speak about the sumer food offerings, as well as the new anniversary ride that essentially reskins an existing ride to be more of a tribute to a much older one. (Most photos taken by Julia Thompson. Photos of Julia taken by me, unless otherwise noted.)

www.freaksugar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Beer Cheese#Fresh Fruit#Cheese Curd#Vegan Cheese#Free Rides#Disneyland#Birthday Party#Sumer#Cedar Point#American#Universal#Fair#Bear Y Tales#Pirates Of The Caribbean#Iron Reef#Gypsy#Tbd#Kfc#Berry Farm
Related
Lifestylemicechat.com

Yesterland: Voyage to the Iron Reef at Knott’s Berry Farm

May 21 is the public grand opening of Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair. But this is Yesterland. So let’s look at Voyage to the Iron Reef and two other attractions that came before it. Read the YESTERLAND article HERE: Voyage to the Iron Reef at Knott’s Berry Farm.
Traveltribuneledgernews.com

Photos: Knott's Berry Farm water park reopens to season pass holders

After being closed for more than a year because of the pandemic, Knott's Berry Farm's Soak City water park reopened for season pass holders Saturday. The water park will reopen to the public May 29, but capacity will be limited each day to manage social distancing. A face covering is...
Los Angeles, CAattractionsmagazine.com

Bob Baker Marionette Theater is coming to Knott’s Berry Farm

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater — a Los Angeles institution since 1963 — is joining forces with another Southern California icon to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Knott’s Berry Farm. Over one million children have been entertained by Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s original puppet shows, and on Fridays, Saturdays, and...
Lifestyleblooloop.com

Engaging a new generation of fans: the return of Knott’s Bear-y Tales

At IAAPA in November 2019, Triotech, the award-winning creator of media-based attractions, announced a new project – it would be working with Knott’s Berry Farm to reimagine the much-loved Knott’s Bear-y Tales ride for the park’s 100th anniversary. Now, while the global pandemic may have delayed things, it won’t put...
Lifestylemicechat.com

Knott’s Berry Farm 100th Anniversary Harvests Music and Nostalgic Fun

Knott’s Berry Farm is celebrating 100 years of entertainment and boysenberries this summer. While the park’s actual 100th anniversary occurred last year during the park’s shutdown, their big centennial event will go forward this year instead. Better late than never! With the return of the popular nighttime event, Summer Nights, plus a brand new attraction, Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair, there’s a lot to enjoy. Here’s what you can look forward to…
Los Angeles, CANBC Los Angeles

The Bob Baker Marionettes Will Frolic, All Summer, at Knott's

Begins May 21, 2021; every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Knott's Berry Farm, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, reopens on May 21; advance reservations are necessary. The Highland Park-based marionette troupe, a favorite for generations of locals, was founded by puppeteer pioneer Bob Baker in 1963. Knott's Berry Farm was...
Lifestylecoasternation.com

Lake Compounce Celebrates 175th Birthday With New Rides and Food Festival

Lake Compounce’s 175th birthday celebration gets bigger starting this weekend. Venus Vortex, Lake Compounce’s largest water slide to date, opens for adventurous riders Saturday, May 29. After being devoured by the Venus flytrap-themed thriller, guests can do the dining themselves throughout June at the first-ever Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival beginning June 5.
Lifestyleundercovertourist.com

Our ~Hoppening~ Guide to Visiting Knott's Berry Farm This Summer

What's happening at Knott's Berry Farm this summer? It looks like 2021 will be the most frogciting summer at Knott's yet! With the return of its annual Summer Nights party, a huge birthday celebration and a new ride, Knott's Berry Farm is roaring back to life. Oh yeah, there is also the whole Knott's-Berry-Farm-reopening-after-being-closed-for-over-a-year to celebrate too! We just hopped back from the Knott's reopening and there's so much nostalgia (including photo-ops themed around our past favorite rides).
Agriculturethekingdominsider.com

Knott’s Berry Farm Has a New Seasonal Shrimp Po-Boy!

One thing I really love to do at Knott’s Berry Farm is eat! Theme park food can sometimes be, well, meh! But Knott’s Berry Farm actually has some pretty good food, especially if you know where to go. One of the best things at Knott’s is their amazingly delicious funnel cake! Knott’s knows how to do the funnel cake so well and just thinking about the boysenberry has me salivating! Other food items around the park offer up some amazing menu items and it’s hard to try them all in one day.
Oroville Mercury-Register

Boysen Berry Farm ready for pickers

ORLAND — When Mark VanSumeren first tried boysenberry jam his mother had sent him from her family’s u-pick boysenberry farm in Orland, Janette Boysen-Fitzgerald said her son described the taste by saying, “It tastes like heritage!”. The berries, now coined Rudy’s Original Boysenberries, come from the original boysenberry vines that...
Pecan Gap, TXketr.org

Pecan Gap Farm Home Celebrates 100 Years Saturday (May 29)

The Pickard/Garrison/Freeman home at 4732 Farm Road 64 east of Pecan Gap observes its 100th anniversary with an open house from 2-4 p.m. Saturday (May 29). It is the family home of Sharline Freeman, the director of the Northeast Texas Children's Museum in Commerce, who lives there and discusses the history of the home in this edition of the Blacklands Cafe.
Irving, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Lunar New Year Traditions of Monsters, Food Discussed

Irving—In the United States, May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Irving hosted…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
Festivalmomcollective.com

Strawberry Days at Blooms & Berries Farm Market

We are so grateful to Blooms & Berries Farm Market for sponsoring this post, but the opinions expressed here are 100% our own!. We are so excited to announce the start of 🍓 Strawberry Days with our friends at Blooms & Berries Farm Market👩‍🌾! The strawberry-themed festival happens daily through June 6th. ✨Fun Lovers✨ tickets are timed-entry beginning at 9:45am and are going fast {so get yours today!}.
MinoritiesColumbia Daily Herald

Netflix’s 'High on the Hog' celebrates African American food

In the new Netflix documentary series “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America,” Stephen Satterfield leads viewers on a delicious journey, from the markets of Benin in West Africa to the rice fields of Carolina’s Low Country, from Thomas Jefferson’s elegant Virginia home to the dusty rodeos of Houston. Along the way, he meets chefs, bakers and writers, like chef B.J. Dennis of Charleston, baker Jerrelle Guy and culinary history Michael W. Twitty, who illuminate the joy and depth African American food contributed to America.