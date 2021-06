LIBERTY — Clay County Public Health Center WIC is temporarily increasing the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases (CVB). The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) gave USDA authority to temporarily increase the CVB to $35 per month for eligible women and children during the federally declared COVID-19 public health emergency. Missouri WIC has elected to use this authority from June through September 2021, to provide additional fruits and vegetables for up to 60,000 women and children per month. Standard CVB values range from $9 to $11, according to a press release.