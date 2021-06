CityRealty listings show that the median listing price of a two-bedroom in Manhattan is $2.25 million for condos and $1.35 million for co-ops, it's no surprise many families believe they have to decamp for the suburbs to garner more space. However, that may not be the only course of action. The following two-bedroom co-ops are located in some of Manhattan's most desirable neighborhoods, and are not priced any higher than $900,000.