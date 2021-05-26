Ducklings Follow Their Mom Through An Elementary School As Part Of A 20-Year Tradition

20 years ago, a mama duck found a nest in the courtyard of a school. The only problem was that there was no easy, direct access to the nearby pond. Rather than move the nesting spot, the mama mallard decided to stay where she was and find a way to walk her little ducklings to the pond in the spring. The only way to get there with her little ducks, who were too small to fly, was to walk directly through the Eisenhower Elementary school.