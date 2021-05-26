Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Ducklings Follow Their Mom Through An Elementary School As Part Of A 20-Year Tradition

By Malorie Thompson
greatergood.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article20 years ago, a mama duck found a nest in the courtyard of a school. The only problem was that there was no easy, direct access to the nearby pond. Rather than move the nesting spot, the mama mallard decided to stay where she was and find a way to walk her little ducklings to the pond in the spring. The only way to get there with her little ducks, who were too small to fly, was to walk directly through the Eisenhower Elementary school.

blog.therainforestsite.greatergood.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ducklings#The Nesting#Passing Through#Home School#Kids#Spring#Ducks#Doors#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsberksmontnews.com

Mamma duck, ducklings tour Cumru Elementary

Apparently, even ducks appreciate the importance of a good education. Earlier this month, a mother duck decided to give her nine ducklings their first glimpse of school life. The crew was caught on video waddling through the classrooms and hallways of the Gov. Mifflin School District's Cumru Elementary School. District...
EducationRecycled Crafts

A to Z End of Year Activities for Older Elementary and Middle School

I love alphabetical lists. It’s such a fun challenge trying to make one, and when you’re done you’ve got a ton of great ideas and activities to pick from. If you’re still looking for year-end activities for older elementary/middle school students, check out the ABC countdown from Kirsten’s Kaboodle. This...
Lorain, OHChronicle-Telegram

Lorain elementary school showcases healthy eating through student-made mosaic

LORAIN — The cafeteria wall at Stevan Dohanos Elementary got an upgrade Wednesday, with students and staff unveiling a mosaic highlighting healthy eating. Artist George Woideck has worked with students at the South Lorain school for the past two years via a grant from the Ohio Arts Council. While he’d planned to do the 3-by-10-foot work last year, COVID-19 put most of his plans on hold.
Animalssignalscv.com

9-year-old boy reunites duckling with parents

Nine-year-old Solomon Perkins sprang into action after he and his family discovered a lost duckling at their Tesoro home earlier this week. “He got lost,” Solomon said. “He was following his mother, but his mother was probably going too fast for him, so he made a wrong turn, probably.”. The...
New Hartford, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Watch 13 Cute Ducklings Wander the Hallway Inside This New York School

The first thing you'll see when you watch the video below is the mother duck and her ducklings are not wearing masks. They're also walking in the wrong COVID-19 safety lane and they are clearly not socially distanced inside Myles Elementary School in New Hartford, NY. My guess is that they heard that the CDC has lifted most of the restrictions as long as people (and ducks) have been vaccinated.
Educationlmsd.org

Summer Reading for Elementary Schools

We all look forward to a summer filled with family, friends, fun and READING! The following book list is suggested reading for this summer. Many of these titles are available on both our eBook platforms - MackinVIA & Tumblebooks - which is denoted with a "T" for Tumblebooks and an "M" for MackinVIA.
EducationForsyth County News

Brandywine Elementary School families surprise teachers with end-of-year parade

Teachers at Brandywine Elementary School thought they were having a staff meeting when they all grabbed chairs and headed outside to the front of the school Wednesday, May 19. Instead, they were greeted with an influx of cars passing through the front lot filled with students and their families honking, holding up signs and shouting out thanks for all of their teachers who have stayed strong and worked through the pandemic.
Viroqua, WILa Crosse Tribune

Viroqua Elementary School students celebrate year's end with carnival

Students at Viroqua Elementary School celebrated the end of the school year and the start of summer vacation with a school-wide carnival, Friday morning. With music playing on the PA system, students gathered on the school district’s football field and track to play a variety of games, including spoon races, flamingo ring toss and the limbo. Students also had the opportunity to try and dunk Pat Olbert, elementary school/Viroqua Area Montessori School principal.
Educationmauinow.com

Waihe‘e Elementary School Teacher Shares Uplifting Curriculum Focused on Happiness

School may be out at Waihe’e Elementary, but for Mr. Jeremy Percich’s fourth grade class, the happy lessons learned are just beginning. In an effort to end the peculiar school year on a high note, Percich partnered with Humans Worldwide to create an uplifting curriculum focused on happiness. Humans Worldwide is a local organization committed to the well being of the community and world at large.
Garden City, KSGarden City Telegram

A garden for Florence Wilson Elementary School

Florence Wilson Elementary School now officially has a school garden. The garden was dedicated on Tuesday to Florence Wilson, who the school was named after, and Linda Farr, the former president of the Garden City Garden Club, who died in January. Jill Reagle, principal of Florence Wilson, said the school...
Johnson City, TNJohnson City Press

Kindness is an important part of the culture at Woodland Elementary

Kindness has always been an important part of the culture at Johnson City’s Woodland Elementary School. During the 2020-21 school year, though, Woodland faculty and students tried to emphasize a caring attitude more than usual. “Our Kindness Matters campaign has been a tremendous success,” Woodland Principal Karen Reach said. She...
Montpelier, OHthevillagereporter.com

Montpelier Elementary School Holds Final Little Loco Leaders Assembly Of School Year

KK/KINDERGARTEN … Front Row (left to right)—Brandi Massey, Ava Collert, Brody Clifford, Beau Gambler, Nora Brancheau, Paisley Geren. Montpelier Elementary School held its monthly Little Loco Leaders assembly for the month of May on May 20, 2021. The word of the month was “determination,” and specific students were recognized by their teachers for setting goals and being determined to reach the goals. Never give up, even when it is difficult.