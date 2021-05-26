Secondary 6-year road plan includes lots of maintenance projects in the county

The news about COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District this morning centers on Henry County, where there is a new death, a new hospitalization and 9 of the district's 11 new cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health. VDH recorded the death -- the 123rd of a Henry County resident -- by 5 p.m. Thursday, but the death occurred weeks ago. VDH awaits death certificates and other documentation before adding to its database. There now have been 319 deaths in the district, and this is the fifth in May. In addition to the new cases in Henry County, there was 1 each in Martinsville and Franklin County. The 7-day average of new cases dropped to 14, and the rate per 100,000 population is at 10. Meanwhile Franklin County High School was moved from an active outbreak to pending closure, which requires a period of time with no new cases before full closure. There now are no active outbreaks in the district. Franklin County High School had 12 active cases and no deaths, and Fork Mountain Rest Home in Franklin County, which also is pending closure, has had 18 cases and at least one death, which was not listed in last Friday's update. Curiously Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville still is listed as "pending closure" even though it revealed last week at least five new positive cases among residents and staff. The outbreak, which began in early January, has accounted for 150 cases and 27 deaths, VDH reports on its database. Stanleytown Health & Rehab in Henry County also is on the pending-closure list.