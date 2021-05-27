Dragon Ball: Is Super Saiyan a Technique Gifted by the Gods?
Dragon Ball Super's latest arc has raised major new questions about the nature of the powers that Saiyan heroes Goku and Vegeta fight with. Both Goku and Vegeta are headed down their own respective paths of power, with Goku embracing the divine technique of Ultra Instinct that's been mastered by the angels. Dragon Ball fans have been wondering how the power of Ultra Instinct compares to the Super Saiyan transformations that both Goku and Vegeta have mastered. Well, the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga has answered that question in a big way - but that answer has only raised new questions about the true nature of Super Saiyan.comicbook.com