Dragon Ball: Is Super Saiyan a Technique Gifted by the Gods?

Is it possible that Dragon Ball Super made Granolah even stronger than Beerus? The Granolah the Survivor arc has been one of the most intriguing in the series thus far as Goku and Vegeta are now facing off against an opponent much different than fans have seen them take on in the past. Granolah is a much more strategic fighter, and his drive for revenge has had him enact his plan to wish himself to become the strongest warrior in the universe. Now, one interesting point about that wish is whether or not the title of "strongest" only applies to mortals.