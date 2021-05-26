Cancel
Animals

The Last Thing You'll Ever See

By farlane
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill shared this photo from the West Lake Nature Preserve in Portage in our Michigan in Pictures group on Facebook & writes:. If you were a fly or a mosquito, this grotesque monster might be your conveyance to the afterlife. Michigan has several native carnivorous plants growing in bogs throughout the state; this one is the pitcher plant. It entices its prey by collecting rainwater; when the insect climbs in for a drink it is trapped by barbs and drowned in the pool. The plant then absorbs the nutrients from the decaying bodies…most gruesome, indeed.

