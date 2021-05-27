Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau trade barbs on social media

By Connor Grott
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rxeCQ_0aCYcovn00
The rivalry between Bryson DeChambeau (pictured) and Brooks Koepka dates back a few years and heated up in January 2020, when DeChambeau teased Koepka's physique. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau continued their feud on social media Wednesday, with the star golfers exchanging barbs on social media.

After some lighthearted banter on Twitter following the announcement that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson would take on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and DeChambeau this summer in the fourth edition of The Match, Koepka decided to enter the fray.

"Sorry bro @AaronRodgers12," Koepka tweeted in an obvious reference to Rodgers being paired with DeChambeau.

DeChambeau then offered a direct response to Koepka: "It's nice to be living rent free in your head!"

The exchange between Koepka and DeChambeau occurred after prodding from Brady, who playfully taunted DeChambeau and Rodgers by creating memes with a screenshot from a leaked viral video in which Koepka rolled his eyes at DeChambeau and cursed in frustration during an interview at the PGA Championship.

DeChambeau responded to one of Brady's posts by referencing the "Deflategate" scandal.

"@TomBrady, once @AaronRodgers12 and I take down you and @PhilMickelson, you will feel just as deflated as those balls were in the AFC Championship Game," DeChambeau wrote.

Mickelson, who became the oldest major winner in golf history with his victory at the Ocean Course on Sunday, used Wednesday's exchange to take a playful jab after the response from Koepka, who tied for second behind Mickelson at the PGA Championship.

"I feel like I'm in the middle of something and should step aside. (Except they want the current PGA champ)," Mickelson tweeted.

Shortly after, DeChambeau joined the spat with his message for Koepka.

The intense rivalry between Koepka and DeChambeau dates back a few years and heated up in January 2020, when DeChambeau mocked Koepka for his physique. Koepka chirped back on social media by referencing his four major titles.

DeChambeau, who won last year's U.S. Open, hadn't won a major at the time of the dispute.

The pair also clashed at the 2019 Northern Trust, when Koepka was one of multiple players to criticize DeChambeau for slow play.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
127K+
Followers
34K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Green Bay Packers#Philmickelson#Afc Championship#Pga#U S Open#The 2019 Northern Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Meme
News Break
Golf
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Not Happy With Fans At U.S. Open Today

On Thursday morning, Phil Mickelson stepped on the course at Torrey Pines looking for his first ever U.S. Open win. Mickelson has finished either second or tied for second in six previous U.S. Opens, but has never won. It’s the only major tournament he has left to complete the grand slam.