Dawson County, GA

DCSO detention officer charged for alleged attack on Dawson County inmate

By Alexander Popp
Forsyth County News
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former officer at the Dawson County Detention Center has been arrested and charged for allegedly attacking an inmate during an incident at the jail in April. Timothy William Patrick Dorsey of Gainesville, a former detention officer with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, was taken into custody on May 26, 2021, after an investigation allegedly showed that Dorsey slammed an inmate into a wall and elevator at the detention center on April 4, 2021, according to Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson.

www.forsythnews.com
