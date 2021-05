Japan has barred the entry of foreign nationals from India, Nepal and Pakistan, starting from today. “The re-entry into Japan of foreign nationals with a status of residence who have stayed in India, Nepal, or Pakistan within 14 days prior to the application for landing will be denied for the time being unless there are special exceptional circumstances. The foregoing measure will be implemented from 0:00 am (JST) on May 14, 2021,” reads an official release by the Japanese government.