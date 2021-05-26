Family guide to new movie releases

Though it starts out as a riff on “The Little Mermaid,” “Luca,” blossoms into something so much richer. The movie, which follows two young sea monster boys who are fascinated by the human world, becomes a big, warm-hearted adventure about friendship, family, the joy of learning, and the importance of crushing one’s enemies. There are some really funny moments, a few heartbreaking ones, and so much love you can’t help but feel warm while you watch it. Top it off with great animation and an Italian seaside locale that makes it feel even more summery, and Pixar has created another classic. (Also, pay attention to the credits. Not only is there a delightfully silly stinger scene, but the art shown throughout features scenes from the entire next year.)