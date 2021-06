Monroe City High School (MCHS) hosted the Class 2 District 4 Track and Field event on May 8. Spectators filled Lankford Field as they watched the Monroe City Panthers Boys Team win the First Place District Title. The Clark County Girls Team placed First, with Monroe City Girls Team placing fourth. MCHS will host sectionals for Class 1 and Class 2 Track and Field competitions on Saturday, May 15 at Lankford Field beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monroe City will see 20 athletes advance in the Class 2 competitions with the boys’ team competing in 15 events and the girls team competing in 7 events.