MCR-1 Music Appreciation class produces first album

By Mandi Kindhart-White
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Monroe City R-1 Music Appreciation class recently produced and released a new album, called Volume 1. The students have been working for the past two school years creating the new album. The album, which released this past week, was created by several students in the class. Band Director Mr. Tim Clasby stated, “My music appreciation class has been hard at work this year crafting an album from the bottom up. We have completed the album and it was just released to Spotify. It will also release to Apple Music, Tidal, YouTube Music, and Pandora.”

