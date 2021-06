Instagram doesn’t need an introduction as the social network is almost as famous as Facebook. More than posting pretty photos, Instagram has become a real opportunity for small businesses to make a living out of it, and to have more visibility. However, if this is your case and you need to upload frequently high-quality photos from your smartphone, the process can become complicated and slow, especially if the images need some editing before going online. One of the reasons for this is that the desktop version is limited and posting is restricted. Nevertheless, CCM has your back! In this article, we discuss the easiest ways to post to Instagram from PC - read on to find out how!