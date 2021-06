Catcher Jack Kruger has cleared waivers and been outrighted to AAA Round Rock, the Texas Rangers announced today. The 26 year old Kruger had been claimed on waivers by the Rangers from the Anaheim Angels on May 9, 2021, was put on the taxi squad, and then was designated for assignment by the Rangers on May 15, 2021, so that Hunter Wood could be added to the active and 40 man roster.