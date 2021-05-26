Local youth corps, summer camp looking for students to fill positions

After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Phoenix Youth Corps will be back this summer and is looking for students to join the crews. “There’s opportunities for kids to have fun and get paid this summer, and get out of the house,” said Youth Corps Coordinator Eric Stauder. “We focus on first growing people and working with each individual based on their skill sets and needs. It’s cool when you can see a youth who started as a freshman, and then see where they are at as a senior, kind of where they’ve taken their own interests, because then you can work with them over time and actually see the development take place. But yeah, youth growth and development is really the overarching goal of this program across the state and at each location, and workforce outcomes is kind of secondary.”