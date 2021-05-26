newsbreak-logo
Major Japan newspaper calls for Olympic cancellation

By STEPHEN WADE, KANTARO KOMIYA Associated Press
Grand Haven Tribune
 5 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Asahi Shimbun newspaper on Wednesday called for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled with the games set to open in less than two months. It is the first of Japan's major newspapers to make the move and joins some regional newspapers that have recently added to the growing opposition to holding the Olympics.

