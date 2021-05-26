Man accused in Denton kidnapping attempt is in custody on $2M bail

Denton police charged a 19-year-old with attempted aggravated kidnapping Wednesday in connection with a May 1 incident, according to a news release.

A 21-year-old woman called 911 around 11:03 p.m. on May 1 to report an unknown man attacked her with a stun gun. Other callers also reported hearing someone being stunned with the weapon.

The release says she was walking down West Hickory Street with a bag of groceries that night when she noticed a sedan — described as either white or silver — pass her slowly. She reported the driver, who police identified as Joseph Moore, stopped in a nearby parking lot, exited the vehicle and then walked past her.

She said she saw the man running toward her out of the corner of her eye and heard a zapping sound, according to the release. The victim tried to hit him with her bag of groceries and the man allegedly zapped her with his stun gun.

She reported the man pushed her to the ground and that he fled to his car after she screamed and then called police.

She was able to provide Denton dispatchers with a partial license plate and officers met her in the 900 block of West Hickory Street.

The news release says police interviewed nearby residents and reviewed surveillance in the area. Police said they found his vehicle and identified Moore, and that during the investigation, they determined his intent during the assault was to kidnap her.

Moore was arrested and booked into the Denton City Jail around 11:57 p.m. Tuesday, although he wasn’t charged with aggravated kidnapping until Wednesday. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said he was arrested for another incident and police then learned more information to apply for a warrant for attempted aggravated kidnapping.

The offense is a second-degree felony. Moore was still sitting in the city jail Wednesday afternoon with bail set at $2,000,500. He is also charged with possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, but information on that charge wasn’t available Wednesday afternoon.

Moore’s arrest is the second incident related to aggravated kidnapping this year in Denton.

On April 4, Denton police arrested a Lake Dallas man on a charge of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon. Arique Bagby allegedly kidnapped a woman who was walking her dog one Saturday morning. He’s accused of displaying a gun to her and telling her to get into his car, which she did. She escaped after he drove a short distance.

Authorities said Bagby was also connected to an incident in Corinth, which sparked an investigation between Corinth and Denton police. He was then charged with a second count of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon in an incident in which a woman in Corinth reported a man pointed a gun at her and told her to get into his car while she was out for a jog.