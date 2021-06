There was a soft opening and ribbon cutting of the Between Splash Park in Walton County on Friday and it remained open over the weekend. The family of the late Walton County Commissioner Clinton Ayers, including his father, brother and children, were on hand for the Ribbon Cutting. The park is being named for Ayers who represented District 1 on the Board of Commissions for many years. This is the area in which the new splash park is located. Ayers was first elected in 2002 and passed away on Oct. 26, 2016, during his fourth term.