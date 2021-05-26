Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridge Spring, SC

Aiken County deputies shoot armed man in Ridge Spring; SLED investigating

By Colin Demarest cdemarest@aikenstandard.com
Posted by 
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dnzaz_0aCYWxU000
Buy Now (Colin Demarest/Staff) Staff photo by Colin Demarest

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday shot an armed man in Ridge Spring, authorities said, an incident now under investigation by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt requested the SLED review, according to information provided by Capt. Eric Abdullah.

Deputies on Tuesday night responded to 4002 Columbia Highway North for a disturbance and a report of “a person armed with a gun,” according to a Wednesday morning statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

When police arrived, “they were confronted by a Black male, armed with a handgun,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “While deputies gave verbal commands to drop the weapon, the suspect pointed his weapon towards deputies, who responded by firing their weapons at the suspect.”

The man was shot once in the torso. He was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SLED. No one else was hurt.

Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor state police disclosed the name or age of the man shot. The ongoing investigation means “no other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time,” the agency said in a statement.

Tuesday’s incident was the 17th shooting involving police in South Carolina in 2021.

Check back with the Aiken Standard for the latest information.

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
1K+
Followers
196
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
City
Ridge Spring, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sled#County Police#Sheriff S Office#State Police#Armed Police#Sled#The Sheriff S Office#Man#Suspect#Gun#Under Investigation#Authorities#Firing#Capt Eric Abdullah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Wagener, SCWRDW-TV

Suspect sought after Wagener shooting injures 28-year-old

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities said Monday they’re looking for the suspect in a shooting over the weekend that injured a man in Wagener, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 6:24 p.m. Sunday at 171 Holley St., according to authorities, who responded to the scene to...
Wagener, SCPosted by
Aiken Standard

Suspect sought in Wagener weekend shooting

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is searching for an attempted murder suspect involved in a weekend incident. Frank Lee Walker II, 34, of Wagener, is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. On Sunday around 6:24 p.m., deputies responded to 171 Holley St. in...
Graniteville, SCThe Post and Courier

2 people shot in Graniteville on Sunday

A man and a woman were shot in Graniteville over the weekend. Police were as of Monday morning trying to identify a suspect or suspects. The two people were in a car near 146 Elbert St. when they were shot Sunday night, according to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah.
Graniteville, SCWRDW-TV

Two people shot in vehicle on Elbert Street in Graniteville

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms two people were shot inside a vehicle on Elbert Street off Aiken Road in Graniteville. Deputies said Sunday the the victims were sitting inside a vehicle near 146 Elbert St. The suspects fled in a gray sedan, but at this time, deputies do not have any suspect information.
Mental HealthLebanon-Express

Videos show inmate's death in South Carolina jail

In newly released video of the January death of a South Carolina inmate with a history of mental health issues, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly and kneeling on the man's neck and back, before he stops moving.
Aiken, SCWRDW-TV

Aiken nightclub murder suspect granted bond

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman charged in a fatal shooting at an Aiken nightclub last year was granted bond this week. Lasonya Teresa Howard, 36, of Aiken went before Judge Courtney Clyburn-Pope on Thursday and was granted a $50,000 bond. Howard was charged with murder and criminal conspiracy. She’s...
Aiken County, SCWRDW-TV

Woman shot in shoulder near Happiness Lane in Aiken County

AIKEN CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was sent to the hospital after being shot last night in Aiken County. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Happiness Lane around 8:25 p.m. Thursday night. Deputies found one female victim with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Deputies say another subject...
Aiken County, SCWRDW-TV

Man in hospital after stabbing incident in Aiken County

AIKEN CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is in the hospital after suffering wounds from a stabbing incident in Aiken County early Friday morning. Deputies responded to the 400 block of Ascauga Lake Road around 3:17 a.m. They located a black man who had stab wounds and EMS transported him to a local hospital to be treated. We do not know the full extent of these injuries at this time.
Aiken County, SCwfxg.com

One injured in shooting on Happiness Ln. in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened Thursday night. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened on Happiness Ln. One person was injured and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's office says they are looking for a suspect, but have not provided a description.
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

This was the aftermath of double shooting in Augusta

Traffic was diverted off Martintown Road and units were evacuated during an incident at the Breckinridge II Apartments. How are parents reacting to Aiken County schools' mask reversal?. Updated: 8 hours ago. In Aiken County schools, masks are now an option after an order from Gov. Henry McMaster. Here's a...