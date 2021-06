There are plenty of meatless options on the market when it comes to replacing chicken, pork or beef and now, consumers are seeking out sustainable, plant-based alternatives to popular seafood proteins—and Jinka provides a satisfying option with its vegan tuna spreads. The Original, Spicy and Lemon and Dill varieties are made with a blend of soy and wheat and the fish-free spreads can be enjoyed on everything from sandwiches to crackers for meals and snacks. The brand's site shares plenty of recipes for classic lunchbox ideas and globally inspired recipes that can be made with its meatless seafood alternative.