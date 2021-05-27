Colts QB Carson Wentz weighs in on first chapter in Indianapolis

The worst NFL quarterbacks for every type of throw – TouchdownWire. Without the blitz: Eagles quarterbacks in general. You’d generally think that most quarterbacks would fare well when they’re not blitzed, but the caveat on such plays is that with four or fewer pass-rushers coming after you, you’re also going to have to deal with more defenders in coverage. That isn’t beneficial for some quarterbacks, and two of them played for the Eagles last season. Against four or fewer pass-rushers in 2020, Carson Wentz completed 188 of 328 passes for 2008 yards, 1,266 air yards, 11 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a passer rating of 72.6. When Wentz was cast aside in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts, things didn’t get any better. Hurts completed 55 of 110 passes for 778 yards, 450 air yards, two touchdowns, four interceptions, and a passer rating of 64.1. The combination of a static passing offense and quarterbacks who struggle to read more complex coverages is not a recipe for success. […] Without pressure: Eagles quarterbacks in general. And, here we are again with these guys. As Wentz and Hurts struggled when they weren’t blitzed, they also came up short when they weren’t pressured. From a clean pocket, Wentz completed 194 of 295 passes for 2,053 yards, 1,244 air yards, 12 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 85.3. Hurts had a rating of 85.1 without pressure, completing 56 of 93 passes for 692 yards, 324 air yards, three touchdowns and two picks. A passer rating in the 85s sounds like a pretty good deal, but when you consider that 21 starting quarterbacks had a passer rating over 100 without pressure last season, it doesn’t quite work out. Dwayne Haskins had the worst passer rating without pressure at 78.5, and Wentz finished second-worst.