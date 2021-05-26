Cancel
Nevada State

Nevada GOP Party Dispute Paused By Judge After 1st Hearing

By jshaffer
KDWN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Nevada judge declined to take immediate action on a bid by Republican activists to force GOP leaders in Las Vegas to let them vote on party matters, as online tensions and allegations of a takeover effort by people with ties to far-right Proud Boys extremists spilled into state court. The judge rejected a request Wednesday to block a Clark County Republican Central Committee membership meeting. But she invited attorneys for 10 plaintiffs to revise their lawsuit if they can show they can demonstrate discrimination based on color, race, sex, religion, age, disability, gender identity, national origin or sexual orientation.

Nevada StateKOLO TV Reno

Republican North Las Vegas mayor running for Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS (AP) - North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee announced Monday he’s running for governor next year, challenging incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak. Lee switched his political affiliation last month from Democrat to Republican, citing a shift toward socialism in the Democratic Party. He repeated that rejection of socialism in his campaign announcement Monday and called Sisolak’s agenda “radical.”
Nevada StateLas Vegas Sun

Nevada senator promotes bill to expand police peer counseling

CARSON CITY — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s effort to expand peer counseling programs for police cleared a legislative hurdle late last week as lawmakers sent the bill through committee in recognition of National Police Week. The Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support (Cops) Counseling Act, sponsored by the Nevada Democrat...
Nevada Stateknpr

Progressive Bills Stall In Nevada; Activists Disappointed

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Democratic Party-aligned groups and activists rebuked leaders from their own party Friday after proposals they championed did not make it past a key legislative deadline. Proposals to limit police use of force, crackdown on housing discrimination and ban law enforcement agencies from using ticket and...
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

Feds to decide on whether rare Nevada wildflower warrants protection

Conservationists and federal officials reached an agreement Monday that requires the government to determine by the end of the month whether a rare Nevada wildflower deserves federal protection. The agreement, announced by the Center for Biological Diversity, stems from a lawsuit the center filed last year seeking protection for Tiehm’s...
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

Nevada Democratic Party treasurer resigns over Israel statement

A member of the Nevada State Democratic Party’s newly elected progressive leadership has resigned his position after the state party’s chairwoman published a statement Friday accusing the United States of “too long turn(ing) a blind eye to injustice and violence committed by the Israeli government.”. In a letter addressed to...
Nevada Statethenevadaindependent.com

Nevada lawmaker calls into question the history of Native American massacres, causing backlash from advocates

State Senator Ira Hansen inside the Legislature on Friday, May 14, 2021. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) Sen. Ira Hansen (R-Sparks) angered some Native advocates earlier this month when he rebutted the historical accuracy of testimony shared by tribal leaders and elders, but doubled down on his comments saying he was focused on accuracy.
Nevada Statethenevadaindependent.com

Big lie-obsessed Nevada GOP content to eat its own

An elephant statue stepping on blocks reading "terrorism, Marxism, socialism" at the 5th Annual Basque Fry in Gardnerville on Sept. 14, 2019. Photo by Tim Lenard. I was reminded of something important the other day that applies to zombie flicks and politics: Gnawing on the other guy is fair game, but it’s really bad manners taking a bite out of your own kind.
Nevada StateNevada Appeal

Nevada needs 'crack down' on black-market marijuana, judiciary chairman says

A leading lawmaker in the Nevada Legislature said on Nevada Newsmakers the state's cannabis industry needs help in cracking down on black-market marijuana sales. Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas and the chair of the Judiciary Committee, said the lack of attention on the lucrative illegal marijuana industry has to do with manpower and priorities.
Nevada StateLas Vegas Sun

Judge won’t disqualify Las Vegas DA in Nevada execution case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A state court judge said Friday he won't disqualify the district attorney in Las Vegas from handling a bid to set the execution date for a convicted Nevada mass murderer. A defense attorney for condemned inmate Zane Michael Floyd said they will appeal to the Nevada...
Nevada StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Mixed reactions to cancellation of Burning Man in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The cancellation of Burning Man for the second year is drawing mixed reaction in northern Nevada, where some businesses and tourism officials say they’ll miss the economic boost from festivalgoers, but health officials are glad they won’t contribute to increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19. The counter-culture festival in the Black Rock Desert about 100 miles north of Reno typically attracts nearly 80,000 people who spend an estimated $63 million in Nevada.
Nevada StateFox5 KVVU

Nevada unemployment office launches new ID.me verification system

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced on Monday the creation of a new identity verification system called ID.me that's meant to streamline security with unemployment claims. All individuals with regular UI claims created on or after April 18, 2021 will be required...
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

All major COVID-19 metrics for Nevada trend lower over weekend

Nevada on Monday reported 542 new coronavirus cases and three deaths over the preceding three days. The state Department of Health and Human Services posted the updated data covering Friday through Sunday on the state’s coronavirus website. It was the fifth report since the state stopped reporting COVID-19 metrics over the weekend.
Nevada StatePosted by
Nevada Current

Nevada looks to birth centers, midwives as alternatives to hospitals

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The first baby born at Serenity Birth Center was named Hope. It seemed an apt name. Not just for the 7 lbs, 13 ounce newborn girl. But for Serenity, which became Nevada’s only freestanding birth center when it opened its doors last month. Freestanding birth centers are facilities where midwives provide maternity care and birthing… Continue Reading Nevada looks to birth centers, midwives as alternatives to hospitals The post Nevada looks to birth centers, midwives as alternatives to hospitals appeared first on Nevada Current.