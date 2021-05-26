Nevada GOP Party Dispute Paused By Judge After 1st Hearing

A Nevada judge declined to take immediate action on a bid by Republican activists to force GOP leaders in Las Vegas to let them vote on party matters, as online tensions and allegations of a takeover effort by people with ties to far-right Proud Boys extremists spilled into state court. The judge rejected a request Wednesday to block a Clark County Republican Central Committee membership meeting. But she invited attorneys for 10 plaintiffs to revise their lawsuit if they can show they can demonstrate discrimination based on color, race, sex, religion, age, disability, gender identity, national origin or sexual orientation.