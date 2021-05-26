How N.Y. Prosecutors Might Get a Key Witness to Flip on Trump

On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has impaneled a grand jury to determine whether Donald Trump, or anyone in his organization, should be charged with crimes related to potential corporate malfeasance. Martin Sheil is a retired supervisory special agent with the IRS Criminal Investigation with more than 30 years’ investigative experience. Jennifer Rodgers is a former federal prosecutor, having served for 13 years in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.