newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

How N.Y. Prosecutors Might Get a Key Witness to Flip on Trump

By Jennifer Rodgers, Martin J. Sheil
Slate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has impaneled a grand jury to determine whether Donald Trump, or anyone in his organization, should be charged with crimes related to potential corporate malfeasance. Martin Sheil is a retired supervisory special agent with the IRS Criminal Investigation with more than 30 years’ investigative experience. Jennifer Rodgers is a former federal prosecutor, having served for 13 years in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

slate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Michael Cohen
Person
Allen Weisselberg
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Key Witness#Grand Jury#The Washington Post#The Trump Organization#Cnn#The Wollman Rink#Ag#Enron#Manhattan Da#Investigators#Federal Investigation#Weisselberg Immunity#Authorities#Trump Organization Checks#Westchester#Prison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Investigation
Related
PoliticsNewsday

A reality check for NY Republicans

New York Republicans can almost taste the governor’s mansion. Andrew Cuomo will have served three terms by Election Day 2022; only two of New York’s 56 governors have won a fourth — Nelson Rockefeller (1959-73) and George Clinton (1777-95). Cuomo, moreover, is significantly weakened by allegations of sexual harassment, concealing...