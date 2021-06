Where were you when Dominic Cummings was giving his evidence to MPs on Wednesday morning? I was in my living room, trying to work on something else, and failing. One friend shared on social media that he was driving through the vast magnificence of the Outer Hebrides with it playing on the radio. Another texted she was up at 4am in New York to tune in. Where was Angela Merkel, I wonder? Or Jacinda Arden? Or Iceland’s Katrin Jakobsdottir? Or Finland’s Sanna Marin? Were they watching too?