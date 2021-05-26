Cancel
Science

Guidance relaxed on 14-day limit for growing human embryos

By Press Association 2021
centralfifetimes.com
 8 days ago

New guidelines could allow researchers to grow human embryos in a dish beyond 14 days. The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) has not lifted restrictions on the embryos being grown beyond 14 days, but has instead relaxed them. It said it would be open to seeing if scientific...

www.centralfifetimes.com
Worldwcn247.com

Change may allow scientists to grow human embryos longer

LONDON (AP) — An international group of scientists has released new guidelines that remove a decades-old barrier to stem cell research. The guidelines released Wednesday recommend that researchers be allowed to grow human embryos longer under limited conditions. The “14-day rule” on growing human embryos has been in place for decades and has been written into law in countries including Britain and Australia. Some researchers have favored revising the rule to further study the development process. Opponents say such experiments at any stage cross a moral boundary and it’s unclear the change would advance research.
IFLScience

Human Embryos Can Now Be Developed In The Lab Past 14 Days After Historic Guideline Change

Scientists will now be able to grow human embryos for longer than 14 days after the International Society of Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) has updated their guidelines. The "14-day rule", which has been in place since the late 1900s, was designed to prevent researchers from developing embryos past the point in which a visible line of cells begins to form, but significant strides in research have meant that relaxing this rule is necessary to further developmental research. Each case will now be subject to rigorous ethics review and approval before researchers are allowed to continue the growth of an embryo.
khn.org

Human Embryo Research After 14 Days May Be Allowed In Rule Change

A decades-old international ethical standard which limits research on human embryos to a 14-day window has been altered to allow longer experimentation by a scientific panel. New guidelines released Wednesday remove a decades-old barrier to stem cell research, recommending that researchers be allowed to grow human embryos longer under limited conditions. The “14-day rule,” an international ethical standard that limits laboratory studies of human embryos, has been in place for decades and has been written into law in countries including Britain and Australia. Scientists previously have been required to destroy human embryos grown in a lab before they reach 14 days. Some researchers have favored revising the rule to further study the development process while opponents say such experiments at any stage cross a moral boundary and it’s unclear the change would advance research. (Cheng, 5/26)
Science Now

Stem cell guidelines open door to more permissive research on human embryos

The world’s largest stem cell society this week signaled a willingness to reconsider a long-standing restriction on laboratory efforts to grow and study human embryos. In new guidelines, the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) also spotlights a possible alternative to using embryos that might be less ethically fraught: emerging methods to model stages of human development with stem cells. ISSCR’s influential guidelines previously put the culture of human embryos beyond 14 days postfertilization in its most restrictive category three: “prohibited research activities.” The new guidelines, drafted by a task force of scientists and ethicists, omit longer embryo culture from this category and encourage a public discussion about allowing it.
Birmingham Star

Stem cell research community drops 14-day limit on human embryo research

The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), which bills itself as "the voice of the stem cell research community," has announced that it no longer endorses the prevailing international standard limiting human embryo research to 14 days after fertilization. Human embryo research has long been a thorny ethical issue...
Posted by
The Conversation UK

Growing human embryos in the lab and why scientists just tweaked the rules – podcast

In this week’s episode of The Conversation Weekly, as new scientific guidelines are released on embryo research and the use of stem cells, we talk to experts about what’s changed – including a recommendation to relax the 14-day time limit for human embryo research. And we hear about a wave of romantic comedy films emerging from South Africa that are re-imagining the city of Johannesburg.
geneticliteracyproject.org

International guidance limiting human embryo research to 14 days has been relaxed, opening door to advanced human development and disease breakthroughs. Here are the scientific and ethical implications

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Previously, the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) recommended that scientists culture human embryos for no more than two weeks after fertilization. But on 26 May, the society said it was relaxing this famous limit, known as the 14-day rule. Rather than replace or extend the limit, the ISSCR now suggests that studies proposing to grow human embryos beyond the two-week mark be considered on a case-by-case basis, and be subjected to several phases of review to determine at what point the experiments must be stopped.
technologynetworks.com

Posted by
SlashGear

EurekAlert

News-Medical.net

GenomeWeb

