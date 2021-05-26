Cancel
Coroner questions ‘pressure’ put on grandmother to keep troubled teenager safe

By Press Association 2021
centralfifetimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mental health nurse says no policy changes have been made since the death of a troubled teenager who was able to walk off after expressing suicidal intentions at a counselling session. Ellis Murphy-Richards, 15, told a member of NHS staff that he was having suicidal thoughts on September 30,...

www.centralfifetimes.com
