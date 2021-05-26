Cancel
Cummings: ‘Complete nonsense’ to claim Covid shield was put around care homes

By Press Association 2021
centralfifetimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Government sent hospital patients with Covid-19 back to care homes and suggestions they were shielded are “complete nonsense”, Dominic Cummings has said. Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser suggested the Prime Minister was furious when he came back to work after recovering from coronavirus to find that untested patients had been discharged to care homes in England, thereby allowing the virus to spread.

www.centralfifetimes.com
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Boris Johnson’s big gamble on Covid-19 public inquiry

When Boris Johnson let slip to the Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey, on Tuesday that he would kick off a Covid inquiry in the current session of parliament, it initially appeared to be an off-the-cuff remark. But as he prepared to give MPs a “Covid update” on Wednesday, it became...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Keir Starmer is ‘obsessed with media reality’ and ‘pundit fiction’ of centre ground, says Dominic Cummings

Keir Starmer is "obsessed with media reality" and has no message for voters, Dominic Cummings has claimed after a set of torrid election results for Labour. Boris Johnson's former chief of staff declared that the "centre ground" pursued by Sir Keir was "a pundit fiction" and "does not exist". And he claimed that like nearly all politicians in Westminster Sir Keir "obsesses on media reality not actual reality" and was failing to win support because of it."He’s played the lobby game (badly) for a year without a message to the country, now the pundits will a) savage him, b) tell...
Public HealthTelegraph

'I wasn't complacent' says Boris Johnson as he is put on the spot over Cummings's claims

Boris Johnson has dismissed claims by his former chief aide that he was complacent about the threat of coronavirus as the first wave approached. The Prime Minister was grilled on a series of claims made by Dominic Cummings in evidence to MPs on Wednesday morning, when he accused the Government of falling "disastrously short" of public expectations during the pandemic like "lions led by donkeys".
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Dominic Cummings claims Boris Johnson dismissed Covid as the ‘new swine flu’ before going on two-week holiday

Boris Johnson dismissed coronavirus as “the new swine flu” before departing on a two-week holiday in the early days of the pandemic, his former chief adviser has claimed. In explosive evidence to MPs this morning, Dominic Cummings said the Prime Minister referred to coronavirus as a “just a scare story” and “the new swine flu” in the first few months of 2020.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Government’s original Covid plan was ‘herd immunity by September’, Dominic Cummings claims in rant at ‘incompetent’ former colleagues

The government’s original plan to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic was to let the virus rip through the population to spread herd immunity, Dominic Cummings has claimed.In a post on social media the former top Downing Street aide said the media had failed to properly scrutinise and instead “parroted” the government’s claims it had never advocated the approach, despite evidence to the contrary.He also lashed out at his former colleagues in government and claimed that the country could have avoided the need for lockdowns had it had “the right preparations and competent people in charge”.His comments come ahead of an...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings doubles down on claim government planned ‘herd immunity’ response to Covid

Dominic Cummings has doubled down on claims that the government was ready to make “herd immunity” its main response to the coronavirus pandemic, in the face of denials from Downing Street and a string of ministers that it was ever official policy.In a fresh string of tweets ahead of his appearance before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday, Boris Johnson’s former top adviser said that as late as 14 March last year, advisers were “screaming” at the prime minister that the absence of a plan for lockdown would “kill at least 250,000 people and destroy the NHS”.And he said that...
WorldThe Guardian

Dominic Cummings claims ministers backed herd immunity against Covid

Dominic Cummings has launched an extraordinary new attempt to destroy the government’s credibility over Covid-19, claiming that ministers had backed a policy of “herd immunity” then lied about having done so. In an astonishing series of tweets on Saturday just days before he is due to appear before a Commons...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Priti Patel denies Dominic Cummings claim government pursued ‘herd immunity’ Covid strategy

The home secretary, Priti Patel, has denied a claim by Dominic Cummings that the government originally tried to pursue a “herd immunity” strategy in response to Covid-19.The former No 10 chief of staff on Saturday had accused ministers of lying about the change of heart and said that “‘herd immunity by September’ was literally the official plan”.But speaking on Sunday, Ms Patel said that claims the government had delayed lockdown because it wanted to let the virus rip through the population were “absolutely not” true.“Our strategy was always about protecting public health, saving lives and protecting the NHS," she...
Public HealthBBC

Dominic Cummings: Five claims fact-checked

The prime minister's former chief special adviser, Dominic Cummings, spent seven hours giving evidence to parliamentary committees about the government's response to the pandemic. Mr Cummings was highly critical about policies and individuals - including the Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Boris Johnson himself. We've looked at the context around...
PetsPosted by
The Independent

Carrie Symonds went ‘completely crackers’ over press story on her dog amid Covid chaos in Downing Street, Cummings claims

Amid chaos in Downing Street ahead of England’s first coronavirus lockdown, Boris Johnson’s fiancée was “going completely crackers” about press coverage of their dog, Dominic Cummings has claimed.On 12 March 2020, as officials scrambled to devise a strategy for fighting Covid-19 and held top-level meetings about potential military action in the Middle East, Carrie Symonds’ focus was allegedly captured by a story in The Times about her pet Dilyn.The story in question, published a day earlier, carried claims the couple planned to have Dilyn re-homed once their baby was born because they had “grown weary” of it. Ms Symonds...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson welcomed Covid ‘chaos’ because it made him more popular, Cummings claims

Boris Johnson welcomed the “chaos” of the pandemic because it boosted the public’s support for him, Dominic Cummings has dramatically claimed.The ex-adviser said he planned to quit by the end of last year, but suggested to the prime minister that he was more frightened of him than he was of the Covid crisis.“Chaos isn’t that bad, it means people have to look to me to see who is in charge,” the prime minister allegedly replied.Mr Cummings also turned on the prime minister for refusing to shut the UK’s borders as the second wave of the pandemic loomed last autumn.At the...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Thursday briefing: Hancock to answer Cummings claims

Top story: Johnson unfit to be PM, ex-adviser says. Good morning readers, Warren Murray here. Now, where to start …. Matt Hancock is expected to be confronted with allegations made by Dominic Cummings when the health secretary answers an urgent question from the shadow health secretary, Jon Ashworth, in the House of Commons today and later presents a Downing Street press conference. Cummings claimed in a seven-hour hearing before MPs in Westminster that Boris Johnson is unfit to be prime minister after presiding over a chaotic and incompetent pandemic response that caused “tens of thousands” of unnecessary deaths. As well as Johnson, Cummings heaped blame on Hancock, claiming the latter lied repeatedly to colleagues but Johnson refused to sack him. A spokesperson for Hancock said: “We absolutely reject Mr Cummings’ claims about the health secretary.”
Public HealthThe Guardian

Dominic Cummings reiterates claim herd immunity was initial UK policy

Dominic Cummings has reiterated his argument that herd immunity was the UK government’s initial plan to respond to coronavirus, saying public documents back up his claims despite ministers’ dismissals. In a likely curtain-raiser to a much-anticipated appearance next week before a Commons committee, Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser said the...
Public HealthBBC

Dominic Cummings: The seven most explosive claims

Boris Johnson's former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has made a series of explosive claims about mistakes made by the government during the Covid pandemic. During a seven-hour joint session of the Commons Heath, and Science and Technology committees, Mr Cummings made a number of allegations - here are the key points.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings: How papers reacted to explosive claims at Covid hearing

Explosive revelations by Dominic Cummings about how the govenrment responded to the coronavirus pandemic feature on the front of many of Thursday’s papers.The former aide’s marathon seven-hour session of evidence to MPs provided plenty of incendiary claims, with some calling it a “rain of fire” and others a “Domshell”.His comments included suggestions government failings led to tens of thousands of people dying unnecessarily, through to Mr Cummings saying he did not think Mr Johnson was suitable to be prime minister.The Times features a sketch from Quentin Letts on its front page in which he refers to the session as "longer...