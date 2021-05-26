Cummings: ‘Complete nonsense’ to claim Covid shield was put around care homes

Boris Johnson welcomed the “chaos” of the pandemic because it boosted the public’s support for him, Dominic Cummings has dramatically claimed.The ex-adviser said he planned to quit by the end of last year, but suggested to the prime minister that he was more frightened of him than he was of the Covid crisis.“Chaos isn’t that bad, it means people have to look to me to see who is in charge,” the prime minister allegedly replied.Mr Cummings also turned on the prime minister for refusing to shut the UK’s borders as the second wave of the pandemic loomed last autumn.At the...