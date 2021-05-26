Cancel
Oak Bluffs, MA

Aquinnah: Memorial Day weekend

By Molly Purves
Martha's Vineyard Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat glorious weather we are having! I can’t remember a May that was this warm and beautiful here in a long time. We even got some much-needed rain over the weekend. It does make me wonder, if it’s this hot now, what will it be like in August?. The Aquinnah...

www.mvtimes.com
Martha's Vineyard Times

Aquinnah: Spring and summer events

The time has now come in Aquinnah when you can safely say “Happy spring.” Although it is not as green in town as it is down-Island, the trees are budding (so too is the poison ivy — watch out!), the daffodils are fading but will soon be replaced by irises, and the lilacs are blooming. I wouldn’t put your winter clothes away just yet, but you are probably not going to need snow pants again until at least October. It’s nice to see people out in their gardens, clearing beds and making things pretty.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs: Community parks

I had a friend ask me if I ever remember May as being so cold for so long. I think this is the coldest May in memory, but at this age my memory sometimes cannot be trusted. Sunday last brought sunshine, and greetings, flowers, gifts, and cards from children and grandchildren. Family members worked diligently to clean the flower beds and repair the winter damage to the shrubs. I optimistically filled the humming bird feeders and they were hung on the pole. Within the hour Buzzy, as he is fondly called, was buzzing and dancing back and forth between the feeder and the new catnip plant in the garden. Grandson Jeremy started his vegetable seeds early in the sunroom and now we have a box with lettuce ready to harvest. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, my favorite source for information and humor, “Lettuce is like conversation. It must be fresh and crisp, so sparkling that you scarcely notice the bitter in it.” Charles Dudley Warner, American editor (1829-1900).
vineyardgazette.com

Override Awaits West Tisbury Voters as They Head to Tabernacle

West Tisbury voters will decide on a $300,000 general override to offset the town’s $20 million budget, when the annual town meeting and special election are held next week. The town meeting is Tuesday, held again this year at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. A special town election to decide the $300,000 override question is Thursday, May 22.
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury: Town history and traditions

It has been another golden week of warm days. We could use some rain, as the ground is quite dry, but it’s hard not to enjoy a string of lovely days. Everything is turning green, the soft greens of new leaves, wrapping trees and bushes in a froth of chartreuse against the blue sky. Lilacs, dogwoods, rhododendrons, azaleas, magnolias, and viburnums are bursting into bloom. It all seems to happen so quickly every year.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Drive-in movies are back

The Oak Bluffs select board unanimously approved the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival’s request to continue a drive-in movie series at the YMCA and add some live performances into the mix. The drive-in would be held Wednesdays through Saturdays, 5:30 to 9:30 pm. Film Festival executive director Brian Ditchfield said the...
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Island libraries screen Piet Oudolf film

Programs showcasing the work of Dutch landscape designer Piet Oudolf are being presented this month by the Vineyard Haven, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, West Tisbury, and Chilmark libraries. Oudolf’s signature gardens exist in New York, Chicago, the Netherlands, Southwest England, and even the desert of Western Texas and the forests of Pennsylvania.
West Tisbury, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

W.T. voters face $300,000 Prop. 2½ override Tuesday

West Tisbury voters will head to the annual town meeting on Tuesday, May 18, at 5 pm. Once again, the meeting will be held at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. A special town meeting will take place 10 minutes earlier at the same location. The select board has reduced the voter quorum for the 48-article annual town meeting warrant and a one-article special town meeting warrant. Previously the quorum was “usually around 127,” town clerk Tara Whiting-Wells said Wednesday. The select board shrank that number to 30 (out of 2,675 registered voters).
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Water taxi to provide down-Island service

A water taxi has been given permission to pick up passengers in Vineyard Haven and ferry them to Oak Bluffs and Edgartown. Falmouth Water Transportation Inc., which operates a ferry service from Falmouth Harbor to Edgartown each summer, is launching the new water taxi service aboard a 2006 Chesapeake 46-foot vessel, a former charter fishing boat, that has yet to be renamed, according to the company’s proposal submitted to Tisbury. The idea is to offer an alternative to overland transportation on the Island. Snacks and beverages, including alcohol, will be offered aboard the vessel.
vineyardgazette.com

Minnesingers Soar in Tabernacle Concert

Before two deeply appreciative audiences at the Oak Bluffs Tabernacle last weekend, live choral music returned to the Vineyard for the first time since before the pandemic took hold 14 months ago. Friday and Saturday’s concerts by the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Minnesingers packed more than a year of...
Martha's Vineyard Times

Aquinnah: Shops are opening

Stores at the Cliffs are open! There is life in Aquinnah! On the Cliffs, Stony Creek Gifts and Hatmarcha Gifts are open most days (weather dependent) from approximately 11 am to 4 pm. This is the shoulder season schedule; as things ramp up, hours will become more consistent. The Aquinnah Shop is aiming to be open by the end of the month and I hear that Cliffhangers will be open too, I just don’t know when. The Outermost Inn will be open for dinner in June and Chilmark Tavern is opening for takeout May 20. The Orange Peel Bakery, last I heard, is not going to hold pizza night as it has been done traditionally, but will have pizza to go some nights during the week. Juli is continuing to carry grocery staples so if you need some basics, you do not have to go down-Island to get them.
Martha's Vineyard Times

Aquinnah prepares for another busy summer

Aquinnah selectmen are moving ahead with the summer plans that were put in place last year relating to parking at town beaches and lots. Before last summer hit, Aquinnah officials weren’t sure what kind of season they would have. With COVID restrictions and widespread travel bans seeming to foreshadow a dismal summer, the select board decided last year to forgive rents for shops and restaurants at the Gay Head Cliffs and in Menemsha, and restrict parking access at Philbin Beach to only town residents.
vineyardgazette.com

House Move

William Claghorn of Vineyard Haven, who enjoys cataloging his reminiscences, has figured out that the town of Vineyard Haven has been picked up and literally shuffled, and then spread out again, all within his memory. To prove this statement, astonishing as it seems, he has listed the houses which have been moved from one location to another.
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs: Mother’s Day

May has arrived bringing more flowers, and I think the meaning of May is that we “may” get sun or rain or winds or heat or cold, or perhaps even snow. But to quote the Old Farmer’s Almanac of May 1896: “This is the farmer’s busy month — plowing, planting, hoeing, and killing worms, bugs and the whole tribe of biting insects which threaten to destroy his crops.” I have yet to see many insects so far, and the most destructive creature in my home has been the squirrels who overnight chewed through the wooden top of our bird seed box to gain a free meal.