The Dallas Cowboys have hired former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as a consultant

When the Dallas Cowboys hired Mike Nolan to coordinate the defense last season, there was an open question as to how much the defense would rely on 4-3 looks and how much the defense would rely on 3-4 looks. By changing the number of down defensive linemen from four (in a 4-3) to three (in a 3-4), teams fundamentally change the responsibilities of most of the front seven players. Accordingly, teams need different body types to fill those different roles, so turning over a 4-3 defense to a 3-4 unit can be a difficult process.