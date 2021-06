We won't have to go far to get that perfect cup. Are you a coffee lover? I gotta tell you, one of my favorite things about the day is a long, hot cup of coffee in the morning. As I sip that strong, sweet nectar it's almost a spiritual experience. It's a moment that I can take to center myself before I have to show up for anyone else throughout the day. I love it, I live for it, and don't talk to me before I've had it.