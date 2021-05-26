Cancel
Hafez Modirzadeh Expands Jazz’s Harmonic Foundations on New Album

By Mike Shanley
jazztimes.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHafez Modirzadeh was surprised when he translated a Russian review of Facets, his newest album, which features a piano meticulously retuned so it can play eight pitches not heard in Western music. Although the article was positive, it posited that the Iranian-American tenor saxophonist’s musical approach makes him a “hater of equal temperament.” Amused by the statement, Modirzadeh also wonders if the writer missed the point. “Equal temperament is a beautiful temperament,” he says. “The idea is we’re embracing these eight tones that coexist with equal temperament on the piano. So how can you be a hater?”

jazztimes.com
