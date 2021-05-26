newsbreak-logo
Jane Seymour Fell on Set and Fractured Her Kneecap: 'It's Really Painful'

By Julie Mazziotta
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJane Seymour is healing after a fall on set left her with a fractured kneecap. The 70-year-old actress was filming an action scene in Ireland for her new show Harry Wild, when she hurt her left knee. "I was on the set the other day, and I had to run...

