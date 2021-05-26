Steve Lake of Zounds to release album and movie with Mia Dean

It’s not all that often that a fake band from a TV show actually decides to get together and create an actual album so saying that Mouse Rat is something that fans might want to check out isn’t a stretch at this time. Those that enjoyed Parks and Recreation likely know about Mouse Rat and Andy Dwyer’s passion to become a rockstar no matter how much other stuff he had on his plate at any given time. The fictional band has actually put an album together and it’s fair to say that fans will be pleased to hear about it since the album is something special that came from a show that was actually pretty funny. Even if the show has been off the air for a short while fans are likely to respond favorably to this since it allows those that are into that kind of thing to purchase another piece of the show that they can use to remember the fond times as they jam out to music that was meant to be just another part of the program but is now being released to the public in a manner that is bound to reach people on a different level and blow their minds once again. Well, it might entertain them at least since having something like this to remember a show by is something special and it’s bound to happen that fans will appreciate the gesture since it will bring back a lot of fond memories of the show. It doesn’t feel likely, but if this does cause a trend with other shows it might happen that fictional bands from TV shows could be a new thing. That actually sounds like a non-starter though so perhaps we’re safe in assuming that it won’t happen.