BCH/USD – Daily Chart. On the BCH/USD daily chart, it is depicted that the crypto has been continually featuring variant small candlesticks representing lower highs. The $800 value lines tightly between the SMAs. The bearish trend-line drew downward to markdown the immediate resistance level as mentioned earlier. The 50-day SMA indicator is underneath the 14-day SMA trend-line as they are also located closely. The Stochastic Oscillators are freshly into the overbought region with the two lines pointing toward the north. With the rate at which the crypto’s value is pushing, the required catalyst appears not building up strong for sustainable upkeep at a higher trading point it could eventually achieve.