Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

The “Dignity of Work,” its Racist Roots, and How it’s Threatening Reform

By Hannah Hilligoss
onlabor.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Dignity of work” rhetoric has long been used to justify conditioning welfare assistance and tax relief on engagement in wage labor. The argument goes: “[w]ork is good, more of it is better and policy should be a conveyor belt from the moral torpor of idleness to the dignity of wage labor.” This argument has been invoked most recently by conservatives to critique the American Rescue Plan’s (ARP) expansion of the Child Tax Credit (CTC), which removes work incentives from the benefit.

onlabor.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welfare Reform#Black People#Black Women#Ork#Human Dignity#Moral Values#Morality#Conservative Rhetoric#Racist Roots#The Child Tax Credit#Needy Families#Afdc#State#Conservatives#Fisc#Arp Ctc#American Compass#Conservative Dignity#Work Rhetoric#Work Arguments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Congress
News Break
Society
Related
Minoritiesconservativeangle.com

How to Make a Racist

With all the talk about racism, let me ask a simple question. How do you make someone a racist? Assuming that’s what you want to do. For the woke Left, that’s a no-brainer. Just be born with white skin. The two-month-old child, the American Nazi — no difference, really, if they’re white.
Minoritiesclearwaterprogress.com

LETTER: Stop financing curriculum that promotes death of America

Fred Cornworth, [regarding May 27 issue guest opinion] the problem of Critical Race Theory does exist in our Idaho schools. CRT does not need to be included in lesson plan(s) in order to be included in our children’s education. This Marxist/socialist movement infiltrates our institutions with concepts/goals that are the...
Minoritieswcn247.com

US urges world to ensure HIV services for LGBTQ community

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is urging the world’s nations to ensure equal access to HIV services to those most at risk of getting AIDS -- the LGBTQ community, drug users, sex workers, racial and ethnic minorities and women and girls. He warned in video remarks to a high-level U.N. meeting Thursday that the goal of ending AIDS cannot be reached “if we deny people’s sexual and reproductive rights, or foster discrimination" against those most vulnerable. He urges all countries to ensure all people receive quality HIV services, “regardless of who they are or who they love,”
ProtestsWashington Post

Teachers across the country protest laws restricting lessons on racism

The backlash is sparking a backlash of its own. On Saturday, thousands of educators and others gathered virtually and in person at historic locations in more than 20 cities to make clear that they would resist efforts in at least 15 Republican-led states to restrict what teachers can say in class about racism, sexism and oppression in America.
Minoritiesh-net.org

Racial Violence: the American (hi)story

Your network editor has reposted this from H-Announce. The byline reflects the original authorship. African American History / Studies, American History / Studies, Human Rights, Humanities, Race / Ethnic Studies. Racial Violence: the American (hi)story. International Conference. 24-25 July 2021. (Live sessions:2 days/Virtual platform:5 days) Thematic Approach. GIRES, the Global...
Minoritiesillinoisfamily.org

Toolkit: Combatting Critical Race Theory in Your Community

We are proud to share this great resource from our fiends over at Citizens for Renewing America. This guide is meant for anyone who is concerned about what children are being taught in our government schools. It is designed to help you organize a community effort in order to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in your local schools. CRT is a branch of Social Justice, and it is derived from Critical Theory. According to one trusted source,
Georgia StateBillings Gazette

Guest opinion: Jeannette Rankin deserves recognition — on a quarter

Jeannette Rankin was born in Missoula 141 years ago on June 11, 1880. While many of us are familiar with her political history and votes for peace during both world wars, there is much more to her story. A woman of great conviction and courage, Rankin observed life at the turn of the last century with a deep sense of empathy for the women, children and families who lived in poverty and without legal protections. After graduating from the University of Montana, her experiences and observations from Boston to Seattle and beyond inspired her to take direct action for a more just society. Ultimately, her commitment to humanity and equality helped shape our democracy and continues to make a tangible impact.
Trenton, NJredlakenationnews.com

DEMOCRATS FOR LIFE TO RALLY AGAINST "THE REPRODUCTIVE FREEDOM ACT"

Trenton, NJ- Democrats For Life of America is holding a rally in Trenton, New Jersey today from 12-2 pm to urge the New Jersey government to kill the harmful “Reproductive Freedom Act” which would essentially make abortion the default option for crisis pregnancies in New Jersey. “New Jersey already has...
Congress & Courtsdailymagazine.news

Rep. IIhan Omar accuses her Democratic colleagues of 'harassment' and invoking 'Islamophobic tropes' about her comments on US opposition to war crimes investigations

Rep. Ilhan Omar called out a group of fellow Democrats for taking her comments out of context. 12 of Omar's House colleagues accused her of equating the US and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban. Omar said they invoke "Islamophobic tropes" on top of "constant harassment and silencing." See more...
Electionsisanti-chisagocountystar.com

Letter to the editor: Voter laws not ‘Jim Crow,’ but are suppression

Julie Peterson’s response to my letter was well researched. Ms. Peterson said she read all of the recent voting laws, (quite a task with 400 laws in legislatures) and found no racism. I agree, there is little comparable to the “Jim Crow” south in these laws. In many ways, these are worse. The Jim Crow laws were blatantly racist. The new laws are presented as “protecting the vote” when there was NO significant voter fraud found in the 2020 election. If there was really voter fraud, more than 1 of the 60-plus court actions brought by Republicans would have proved it. So, there was no provable fraud.
Minoritiessgtreport.com

Critical Race Theory Has Sparked a Civil War in American Education

On Tuesday, an upstate New York school board meeting almost descended into a brawl after a school board member called a father an “a**hole” and tried to punch him. On the same day, an English teacher at a private New Jersey prep school announced she would resign due to “the hostile culture of conformity and fear that has taken hold of our school.” Also on the same day in Virginia, a teacher encouraged parents, students, and teachers to revolt against the ideology that is creeping into her school district.
Charitiescharlestonsouthern.edu

Alum’s work rooted in call to help low-income

Bernie Mazyck ’81 helped found the South Carolina Association for Community Economic Development in 1994. He is currently the president and CEO of SCACED. Previously, he worked with a number of local grassroots nonprofit organizations who were working in low-income communities trying to help them develop affordable housing, create jobs, start businesses, and attract capital to create economic opportunities for the residents. These organizations recognized there needed to be a statewide organization that could assist them in succeeding in their work, and the result was the creation of SCACED.
EducationLancaster Online

In US, ‘democratic socialism’ needed (letter)

If, as some insist, socialism is threatening the country, then I would argue the following:. — Refuse to accept Social Security payments. They are socialistic. — Refuse to accept Medicare. It is a socialist program. — If you have relatives struggling to survive in a nursing home facility, refuse to...
KidsBradford Era

Casey introduces legislation to support children

WASHINGTON — Throughout America, children lack health care, economic security, education, adequate nutrition and safety. In an effort to ensure every child in America has the freedom to reach their full potential, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., is introducing the Five Freedoms for America’s Children, a bold legislative plan to set all American children up to succeed. Casey’s plan identifies five basic freedoms that our society must guarantee to our Nation’s children:
Congress & Courtstrumbulltimes.com

Opinion: CT Republicans would whitewash racism history in schools

Legislation championed this week by state Sen. Rob Sampson, R-Wolcott, and supported by every one of his Republican colleagues attempted to curtail the teaching of “divisive concepts” in our K-12 schools. The concept they find most divisive is the notion that America has been, throughout its history, “fundamentally racist.” They recognize that slavery existed but refuse to acknowledge the idea of “systemic racism.”