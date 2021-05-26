The “Dignity of Work,” its Racist Roots, and How it’s Threatening Reform
“Dignity of work” rhetoric has long been used to justify conditioning welfare assistance and tax relief on engagement in wage labor. The argument goes: “[w]ork is good, more of it is better and policy should be a conveyor belt from the moral torpor of idleness to the dignity of wage labor.” This argument has been invoked most recently by conservatives to critique the American Rescue Plan’s (ARP) expansion of the Child Tax Credit (CTC), which removes work incentives from the benefit.onlabor.org