newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Valve Is Allegedly Developing A Handheld Gaming PC To Challenge Nintendo Switch

By Nathan Ord
Hot Hardware
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the pandemic and stay-at-home orders over the last year, gaming has seen a massive uptick. However, traditional consoles and even PC components have been hard to come by due to the global semiconductor shortage. Amidst this console-supply vacuum, though, handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch have achieved record sales, and now hardware and software company Valve may want in on the action.

hothardware.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabe Newell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handheld#Steam Games#Valve Corporation#Console Gaming#Gaming Consoles#Pc Gaming#Console Gamers#Pc Gamers#The Nintendo Switch#Js#Gpd#Hardware#Gamepad Controls#Buttons#Gamepads#Company#Steampal Games#Market#Creator#Solid Performance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Twitter
News Break
AMD
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesPosted by
TechSpot

Valve has a handheld gaming console in the works codenamed 'SteamPal'

Something to look forward to: Valve's Steam Machines didn't catch on as well as the company would've liked. However, a handheld console for running Steam games might be the hardware it needs to make a mainstream comeback. Hints for the secret device codenamed 'SteamPal' were initially spotted in Steam's beta client, and its existence has now been confirmed by Ars Technica, with a potential release happening as soon as the end of this year.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Maneater Coming to Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch On May 25

Tripwire Interactive’s Maneater is coming to Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch on May 25as previously announced. Maneater is the world’s first ShARkPG (Shark RPG). In Maneater, players have the opportunity to play as the apex predator of the seas, the scary and devastating shark. With its scary, devastating...
Video GamesEngadget

Nintendo Switch Online will soon offer over 100 classic games

Nintendo will soon add five more classic games to Switch Online, bringing the total number of titles you can play through the subscription service to 104. The gaming giant used to add NES games to Switch Online on a monthly basis from the time it launched in 2018 until a year later. Shortly after it added a bunch of SNES titles to the selection members can choose from, though, Nintendo announced that it'll no longer release classic titles every month. While the company hasn't maintained a regular schedule for game uploads since then, it still rolled out updates often enough to be able to expand the service's library.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Are These Legal Documents Highlighting Xbox Game Pass For Nintendo Switch?

The legal battle between Epic Games and Apple is an interesting one. There’s a lot on the line for both as the main reason the legal action is from a revenue split. Apple wants a cut for the money developers may within their game purchases consumers make. Meanwhile, Epic Games wants to keep the full amount and bypass Apple completely. It’s unknown just who will come out on top, but so far there’s been plenty of interesting documents to have come out into the public eye.
Video Gamesimore.com

Best motion control games for Nintendo Switch 2021

Motion controls have been synonymous with Nintendo ever since the company popularized the control scheme with the Nintendo Wii. Some may scoff at motion controls, but they are often a great way to introduce non-gamers to games and add immersion for more experienced players. Luckily for us, Nintendo hasn't forgotten about motion controls just yet. The Nintendo Switch has many motion control games, and some of them are even some of the best games on the system. Here are the best motion control games on the Switch.
Video Gamestecheblog.com

If Nintendo Made a Switch-Inspired Gaming Smartphone

The GameSir X2 may be able to turn Android smartphones into a dedicated handheld game console, but Nintendo could do so much more with their very own gaming handset. Industrial designer Sophia Yen thinks so too, and she came up with this interesting concept that looks to be Nintendo Switch-inspired. Just a quick glance reveals its rear quad camera array and hole-punch front display. Read more for additional pictures.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

10 best Nintendo Switch games for every type of player

The Nintendo Switch is an immensely versatile games console. Besides its physical form meaning that you can easily play it on the move as well as plug it into your TV and enjoy it on the big screen, it also has a plethora of different games to ensure there’s truly something for every taste.That means it can be intimidating to know where to begin if you’ve just purchased a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite. Fortunately, there’s one fairly foolproof way of knowing you’re onto a winner.If the game is made by Nintendo itself, and therefore considered a first-party title,...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

May Nintendo Switch Online NES, SNES Games Announced

May is a little over halfway over, which means it’s time for Nintendo to reveal…this month’s new NES and SNES games joining the Switch Online service. The off-kilter Famicom platformer Ninja JaJaMaru-kun is the only 8-bit game to join, the fray, while Joe & Mac, Magical Drop 2, Spanky’s Quest, and Super Baseball Simulator 1,000 join the 16-bit lineup. Of the lineup, Magical Drop 2 and Joe & Mac are the real standouts – offering up really well-crafted puzzle and action-platforming action respectively. It’s another lean month in terms of big releases, but it also allows some unknown titles to get some more modern exposure – and that’s never a bad thing.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Nintendo has revealed the next five Switch Online games

Five more retro games are being added to the Switch Online subscription service next week. Nintendo will be adding four new SNES games and one new NES game to the library on May 26. The SNES games include Caveman Ninja (better known as Joe & Mac), Magical Drop II, Spanky’s...
Video Gamesesportstalk.com

Nintendo Says Switch Has ‘Many More Games’ Coming in 2021

2021 seems to be shaping up to be a good year for gaming. Many of the titles that were delayed the past year are starting to see the light. Nintendo is still one of the few holdouts to announce something big, but during a Q&A for Nintendo’s annual earnings call, the company president mentioned that “many more games” are coming this year.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Nintendo Switch Online limps past 100 game milestone

Nintendo has announced five more retro games for its Switch Online catalogue, bringing the service's overall total of NES and SNES classics to 104. But while Nintendo noted it had passed the 100 game milestone, Nintendo fans are less impressed with the games on offer. May's list of additions includes...
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Mighty Goose Set Loose June 5 on PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PC

Fans of Metal Slug might want to check out Mighty Goose. Think Untitled Goose Game but now the goose has a gun and armor. It’s a lovely morning in space, and you are a heavily-armed goose. Waddle and gun through five different level themes with Mighty Goose’s collectible upgrades, egg-splosive weapons, and companions that stick together like birds of a feather. Two geese are always more destructive than one goose, so combine the chaos in local co-op mode, and make the feathers fly across the galaxy in the quest to destroy the fowl foul Void King once and for all.
Video GamesIGN

This Nintendo GameCube Actually Runs PC games

The Nintendo GameCube is a classic home console from the sixth generation. Known for its compact design, the console turns twenty years old this year, and as one Reddit user demonstrates, it can make a handy PC. Reddit user Cityle shared pics of his new gaming rig, which contains an...
Video Gamesanimationxpress.com

Nintendo launches ‘Miitopia’ game and the Blue Nintendo Switch lite system

Nintendo has launched Miitopia game and the new blue Nintendo Switch Lite system and both are available separately. In Miitopia, a player will journey through a vast world battling enemies on a mission to rescue faces stolen by the villainous Dark Lord. Miitopia lets you customise the quest by creating Mii characters of the friends and family, or anyone the player chooses to. A player can then cast them in a hilarious series of escapades! Watch how grandma do pushups, watch the neighbourhood friend hang out with cousin at the beach, older brother can even come to life as the Dark Lord, if the player feeling mischievous!