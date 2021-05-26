Valve Is Allegedly Developing A Handheld Gaming PC To Challenge Nintendo Switch
Thanks to the pandemic and stay-at-home orders over the last year, gaming has seen a massive uptick. However, traditional consoles and even PC components have been hard to come by due to the global semiconductor shortage. Amidst this console-supply vacuum, though, handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch have achieved record sales, and now hardware and software company Valve may want in on the action.hothardware.com