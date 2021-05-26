Lawmakers Should Oppose New York’s Uber Bill: Workers need real sectoral bargaining not company unionism

Uber and other gig companies are rushing to pass a bill in the final weeks of Albany’s legislative session that would undermine labor standards for the growing millions of app-based workers, the majority of whom are immigrants and people of color. The companies, in an attempt to harness the interest among worker advocates in “sectoral bargaining,” claim that the law creates a structure for unionization that would include all app-based ride and delivery workers. In reality, the bill offers a watered-down version of union representation, closely controlled by the companies, while stripping away essential worker rights and protections. As labor scholars and advocates who believe in genuine sectoral bargaining as a critical tool for building worker power, we are deeply opposed to the New York bill.