Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Lawmakers Should Oppose New York’s Uber Bill: Workers need real sectoral bargaining not company unionism

By Kate Andrias, Mike Firestone, Benjamin Sachs
onlabor.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUber and other gig companies are rushing to pass a bill in the final weeks of Albany’s legislative session that would undermine labor standards for the growing millions of app-based workers, the majority of whom are immigrants and people of color. The companies, in an attempt to harness the interest among worker advocates in “sectoral bargaining,” claim that the law creates a structure for unionization that would include all app-based ride and delivery workers. In reality, the bill offers a watered-down version of union representation, closely controlled by the companies, while stripping away essential worker rights and protections. As labor scholars and advocates who believe in genuine sectoral bargaining as a critical tool for building worker power, we are deeply opposed to the New York bill.

onlabor.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Uber Drivers#Unionization#Economy#Labor Unions#Workers Rights#Policy Reform#Democratic Reform#Mcdonalds#Company Union#Labor Law Reform#Enterprise Bargaining#Minimal Bargaining Rights#Company Unionism#Federal Labor Law#Sectoral Agreements#Worker Advocates#Lawmakers#Union Representation#Democratic Unions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Uber
Related
New York City, NYObserver-Dispatch

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
Public HealthNBC News

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Covid book deal worth more than $5.1 million

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being paid more than $5.1 million for his book on leadership during the coronavirus crisis, his office said Monday. The Democratic governor and his office had for months refused to disclose how much he was paid for the book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic."
Albany, NYspectrumnews1.com

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more...
Albany, NYfox7austin.com

Gov. Cuomo set to earn $5 million from pandemic leadership book

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. The Democrat had, for months,...
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

New York to let vac­ci­nated people ditch masks

NEW YORK (AP) — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state's reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe," Cuomo said, speaking...
Albany, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

New York's marijuana law wipes the slate clean for many

Walking down Washington Avenue in Albany, Ashley Radliff is headed to an event to advocate for Good Cause Eviction. It’s one of several stops she’ll make this week as a community organizer for Vocal-NY. “It really is what it says. You need a good cause to evict somebody,” said Radliff,...
Albany, NYNY Daily News

Cuomo’s COVID book deal over $5 million, tax records show he made $3.59M in 2020

ALBANY — Gov. Cuomo will make more than $5 million for his controversial pandemic-themed book on leadership during the COVID crisis. The embattled governor was paid $3.1 million as part of his book deal in 2020 and donated $500,000 of his earnings to the United Way and vaccination efforts, his office said. He paid $1.5 million in taxes and incurred $117,000 in expenses, according to federal tax filings made public Monday.
New York City, NYPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Stocks decline…Child payments…Communications merger

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed modestly lower Monday, tacking more losses onto last week’s stumble, as worries about inflation continue to dog Wall Street. The S&P lost 0.3% following its 1.4% drop last week from its record high. Big Tech stocks weighed most heavily on the market. Energy and materials companies did better than the rest of the market and helped to limit the losses. Small-company stocks closed higher.
New York City, NYinvesting.com

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some other communal settings,...