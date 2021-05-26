newsbreak-logo
Kate Winslet’s “Mare of Easttown” Heads Into Finale with 1.2 Mil HBO Viewers, 2 Mil Across Platforms

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO’s “Mare of Easttown” is headed into its 7th and final episode with 1.2 million viewers this past Sunday just onthe main network. All together, on all HBO platforms, “Mare of Easttown” is up to 2 million fans on Sunday nights. This is extraordinary on so many levels. And though there are snarkers out there nitpicking various parts of it, “Mare” is a word of mouth hit. Everyone is talking about it. People who don’t watch it have caught up in the last couple of weeks because they don’t want to feel left out of it.

www.showbiz411.com
