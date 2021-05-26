Cancel
Oceanside, CA

Oceanside Police Searching for Missing Girl, 12, with ‘Champion’ on Black T-Shirt

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 8 days ago
An Oceanside Police officer on a motorcycle. Courtesy Oceanside Police

Police reached out to the public Wednesday for help in locating a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Oceanside.

Brianna Sanchez, who also spells her first name as “Breanna,” was last seen by her mom at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at their home in the 1200 block of Parkview Drive, off Vandegrift Boulevard north of state Route 76, according to Oceanside police.

The youngster is white, 5-foot-3 and about 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black pajama pants with a “cup of noodles” print and a black T-shirt with the word “Champion” written in red and white letters.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Oceanside police at 760-435-4900.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

Investigators said they they remain committed to determining what has become of a Chula Vista mother of three who disappeared nearly five months ago. Detectives have reviewed more than 85 tips on possible sightings of May “Maya” Millete — who was reported missing Jan. 10, three days after the last known sighting of her — and the “reason for (her) disappearance,” according to the Chula Vista Police Department.