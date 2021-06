Prince Harry knows what it’s like to listen to a loved one who is experiencing suicidal thoughts. And now he knows how to help when someone gets to that place. “So many people are afraid of being on the receiving end of that conversation because they don’t feel as though they have the right tools to be able to give the right advice, but what you’re saying is you’re there,” the Duke of Sussex said Friday in a newly released “town hall” episode of his Apple TV series with Oprah Winfrey, called “The Me You Can’t See.”